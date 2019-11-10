Analysts Issue Forecasts for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Servicemaster Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

NYSE SERV opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

