Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $830,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $247,554.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $5,475,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 9.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 19.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $81.29.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.