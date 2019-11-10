Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $28.82 on Friday. Envista has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

