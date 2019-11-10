Analysts Expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,136,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869,789. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

