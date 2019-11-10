Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 291,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,249. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

