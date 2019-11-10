Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.84, 3,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

