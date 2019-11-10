Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.97

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 11954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.08 million, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $103,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,188 shares in the company, valued at $978,207.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,479 shares of company stock worth $7,415,153. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

