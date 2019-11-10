Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted C. Nark purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.