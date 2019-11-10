AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 9,534 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $926,132.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,560 shares of company stock worth $3,659,482. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

