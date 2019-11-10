AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Increased by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,318,000 after buying an additional 2,719,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,617,000 after purchasing an additional 630,123 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 461,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 389,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $1,207,801.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,328.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,729,545.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,509 shares of company stock worth $8,088,531 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.07. 976,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,801. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

