Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans Dividend of $3.50

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

AMSF opened at $70.12 on Friday. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,803.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,287.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,997 shares of company stock worth $339,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

