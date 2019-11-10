Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Amerisafe posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.48 million.

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $190,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,803.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,997 shares of company stock valued at $339,221 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.44. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

