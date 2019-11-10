AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

COLD traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

