AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

