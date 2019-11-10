Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 7th Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $498,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

AMZN stock opened at $1,785.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,759.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,840.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $893.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

