Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $2,370,032.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,260 shares of company stock worth $9,615,535. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.