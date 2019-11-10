Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.91. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.