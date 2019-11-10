Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.69.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $313.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $217.61 and a one year high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

