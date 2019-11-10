Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SA opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of -0.11. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

