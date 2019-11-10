Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,128 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 162,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,614,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 847,473 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,589,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 131,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in Bank of America by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $299.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.