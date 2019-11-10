Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Plans to Raise $150 Million in November 22nd IPO

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Friday, November 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,500,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Alpine Income Property Trust generated $14.8 million in revenue and $3.8 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $182.1 million.

Raymond James, Baird, B. Riley FBR and BMO Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO and Janney Montgomery Scott and D.A. Davidson were co-managers.

Alpine Income Property Trust provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. All of the properties in our initial portfolio are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major MSAs and in growth markets and other markets in the United States with favorable economic and demographic conditions. Eighteen of the 20 properties in our initial portfolio, representing approximately 82% of our initial portfolio’s annualized base rent (as of September 30, 2019), are leased on a triple-net basis. Our properties are primarily leased to industry leading, creditworthy tenants, many of which operate in industries we believe are resistant to the impact of e-commerce. Our initial portfolio consists of 20 single-tenant, primarily net leased retail and office properties located in 15 markets in ten states, which we acquired from CTO in our formation transactions utilizing approximately $125.9 million of proceeds from this offering and the concurrent CTO private placement and 1,223,854 OP units that have an initial value of approximately $24.5 million based on the assumed public offering price of $20.00, which is the mid-point of the price range set forth on the front cover of this prospectus. “.

Alpine Income Property Trust was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1140 N. Williamson Blvd., Suite 140, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, US and can be reached via phone at (386) 274-2202.

