Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,311.37. 1,251,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,592. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,323.74. The company has a market capitalization of $895.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,179.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

