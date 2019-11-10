Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.15. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after buying an additional 1,312,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,459 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,967,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

