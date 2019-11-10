Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($267.44) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €234.00 ($272.09) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €224.82 ($261.42).

Allianz stock opened at €219.00 ($254.65) on Friday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €209.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

