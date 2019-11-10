Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Desjardins

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.67.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.39. The company has a market cap of $786.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$16.27 and a 12 month high of C$21.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.10%.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$61,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,113 shares in the company, valued at C$179,981.75. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $112,316 in the last 90 days.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

