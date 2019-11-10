Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.34, 708,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 395,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $54,040.00. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $507,217. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,322 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,440,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 157.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

