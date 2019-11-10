Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0-$13.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.98. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airgain will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

