Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Releases Earnings Results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARPO opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

