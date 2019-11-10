Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.57

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.70. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 41,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $70,003.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,483.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 269,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.19% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

