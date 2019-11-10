Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Strong Earnings

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 1,301,744 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,071,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 717,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

