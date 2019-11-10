Adobe Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software company will earn $8.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $318.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.88.

ADBE opened at $292.46 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 41,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Adobe by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

