Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.88.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $292.46. 1,628,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.38. The company has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.