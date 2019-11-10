ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dawson James lowered ADMA Biologics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.20.

ADMA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 940,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $304.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 7.93. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 214.26% and a negative net margin of 323.54%. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,521,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 919,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

