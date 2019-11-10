ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dawson James lowered ADMA Biologics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.20.
ADMA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 940,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $304.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 7.93. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,521,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 919,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
