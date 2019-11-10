Adeel Khan Sells 49,721 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 77.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

