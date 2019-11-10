Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. Sidoti set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ADUS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $57.94 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $82,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,305,000 after buying an additional 54,424 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 4.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 199.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after buying an additional 220,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

