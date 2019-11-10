Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADAP has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 304,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

