Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADMS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.02.

ADMS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 1,119,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $119.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.61. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

