Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ACHN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 1,598,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHN shares. Svb Leerink downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.