Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ACHN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 1,598,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
