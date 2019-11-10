Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of AAN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,791. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,860,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,335,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 8.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,154,000 after acquiring an additional 421,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,679,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 90.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,049,000 after acquiring an additional 733,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,377,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,600,000 after acquiring an additional 89,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

