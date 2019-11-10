AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.95. AAON has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.84 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 931.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

