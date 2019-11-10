7,500 Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CFX. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on Colfax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colfax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.65.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $34.17 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

