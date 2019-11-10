665 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 192.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 196,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 88.6% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $77.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36.

