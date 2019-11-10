5,253 Shares in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $135.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Shares of PLCE traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 619,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Childrens Place Inc has a 52-week low of $69.94 and a 52-week high of $148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

