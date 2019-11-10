500.com (WBAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WBAI opened at $9.86 on Friday. 500.com has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Separately, ValuEngine cut 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

