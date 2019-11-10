4NEW Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Exrates, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $12,219.00 and $2,201.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00228587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01508409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00123160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LATOKEN, IDEX, Exrates, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

