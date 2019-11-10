46,306 Shares in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 347,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 152,929 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE TOT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

