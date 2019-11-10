3,300 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,687,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 83,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $126.35. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $134.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

