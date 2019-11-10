$276.41 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $276.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.20 million to $304.47 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $323.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $329.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.