250 Shares in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $103.25 and a 12-month high of $132.80.

