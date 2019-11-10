217,418 Shares in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,841,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,865,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,431,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,068,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88. 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

